Uttar Pradesh government

Uttar Pradesh government cancels leave of all officials till November 30

Image courtesy: IANS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leave of all government officials posted in various districts till November 30.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, all officers in field postings have been asked not to leave their respective districts. Leave is to be sanctioned only in cases of emergency, the order said.

The government spokesman said that this is being done in view of the festival season ahead.

However, sources said that the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming decision by the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute that is expected in mid-November.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed UP police reagrding road safety in the state and said that, they must not make it their aim to collect fines from the motorists but should instead spread awareness about road safety. He said this while speaking at the inauguration of the road safety awareness week at his residence on Oct 16.

Uttar Pradesh governmentYogi AdityanathAyodhya disputeUttar Pradesh
