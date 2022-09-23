Uttar Pradesh: In another dog attack, Pitbull bites cow in Kanpur

Kanpur: A Pitbull dog has now attacked a cow in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur following which the municipal authorities have asked the dog owner to show the dog`s licence. A viral video on social media shows a dog attacking a cow in the Sarsaiah Ghat area here. The ferocious dog is seen clinging to the cow`s jaw.

The owner of the cow rescued the animal after repeatedly hitting the Pitbull with a stick. Later, as the video went viral, the municipal authorities seized the dog and put it in a cage while the cow that suffered a serious injury in the jaw, was sent to a veterinary hospital.

The Pitbull owner Goldie Mishra has been asked to show the dog`s licence. Incidentally, the Pitbull had attacked another person in the same locality a week ago. It may be recalled that nearly half a dozen persons have been attacked by Pitbull dogs in different incidents over the past two months. An elderly lady succumbed to injuries in Lucknow in July.