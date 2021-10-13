Uttar Pradesh: Many feared injured after bus falls off flyover in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Many people are feared injured after a bus fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

The official said that the bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad and over 7-8 passengers were travelling inside it.

“The bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad carrying 7-8 passengers. It fell from Bhatia Modh flyover due to tyre explosion. Two two-wheelers got trapped under the bus. 3 people are seriously injured,” said Pawan Kumar, Ghaziabad SSP.

The bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad carrying 7-8 passengers. It fell from Bhatia Modh flyover due to tyre explosion. 2 two-wheeler got trapped under the bus. 3 people are seriously injured: Pawan Kumar, Ghaziabad SSP (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/1PucYxF3OR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2021

The local police personnel rushed at the spot and are currently conducting rescue operations as several people are feared trapped. After the accidents a large mob had gathered at the spot.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

