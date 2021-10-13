हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: Many feared injured after bus falls off flyover in Ghaziabad

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Many people are feared injured after a bus fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

The official said that the bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad and over 7-8 passengers were travelling inside it. 

“The bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad carrying 7-8 passengers. It fell from Bhatia Modh flyover due to tyre explosion. Two two-wheelers got trapped under the bus. 3 people are seriously injured,” said Pawan Kumar, Ghaziabad SSP. 

The local police personnel rushed at the spot and are currently conducting rescue operations as several people are feared trapped. After the accidents a large mob had gathered at the spot. 

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

Live TV

