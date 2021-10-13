LIVE: Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai’s residential society, 20 bikes gutted

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a residential society in Mumbai's Kurla. Around 20 motorcycles parked in the society were engulfed in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel.

The Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (October 13) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which led to the death of eight people.

As per ANI, Congress earlier on October 10, wrote to the Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking an appointment with the President for a seven-member party delegation to meet him. The delegation will consist of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury besides Rahul Gandhi who will lead the delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects.

As states highlight the coal crisis, the Centre has denied there is any such shortage. The government is also ramping up its per day coal production from 1.94 million to 2 million tonnes within a week, ANI reported.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the coal scarcity was caused due to rains which in turn led to a rise in international prices.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates!

Live TV