LIVE: Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai’s residential society, 20 bikes gutted

13 October 2021, 10:58 AM
A clash broke out in Ilkal town of Bagalkot district over opposition to a Muslim boy wearing a skull cap. Two students were critically injured. Two FIRs, including that on a counter-complaint, registered: Ilkal Police Station, Karnataka Police
Muslim students have shared a video showing a man barging into the hospital & threatening them for complaining to the Police. He is also seen threatening to stab them & lodge false cases against them once they get discharged: Ilkal Police Station, Karnataka Police (2/2)
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
Muslim students have shared a video showing a man barging into the hospital & threatening them for complaining to the Police. He is also seen threatening to stab them & lodge false cases against them once they get discharged: Ilkal Police Station, Karnataka Police
13 October 2021, 10:54 AM
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra watched a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at AICC office. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were also present.
Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra watch a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at AICC office.
Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal also present. pic.twitter.com/SrJL1MtjDE
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
13 October 2021, 10:22 AM
Govt introduced policy for women. They're given priority. But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon'. If they overcome this, they'll be ahead of men: Rajasthan Education Min GS Dotasara
#WATCH | Govt introduced policy for women. They're given priority.But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon'. If they overcome this, they'll be ahead of men: Rajasthan Education Min GS Dotasara (11.10) pic.twitter.com/CqQnkk1Nvz
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
13 October 2021, 10:20 AM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers prayers at Sheetla Mata Mandir on the occasion of Ashtami
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers prayers at Sheetla Mata Mandir on the occasion of Ashtami pic.twitter.com/Tkzunuqr3X
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
13 October 2021, 09:53 AM
Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and KC Venugopal for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal's office (in Delhi) on 14th October: AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat (ANI)
13 October 2021, 09:52 AM
A fire had broken out in approx 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. It was later doused by the fire department. Police officials are present at the spot.
Mumbai: A fire had broken out in approx 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. It was later doused by the fire department. Police officials are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/kIheFdfOpM
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
13 October 2021, 09:51 AM
One person detained in the weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal where one AK-47, a night vision device, 3 magazines and ammunition, were dropped by a drone on Oct 2. Details awaited: J&K Police
Weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal | Irfan Ahmed Bhat, of Verinag, Anantnag, confessed that he's in touch with handlers across&associated with LeT. He was here to receive consignment (seized by Police-an AK series rifle, 3 magazines, 30 rounds & an optical sight): J&K Police pic.twitter.com/RxJ6XXLaE1
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
The detainee is associated with LeT and has confessed to having been in touch with handlers across. He had come here to receive the consignment (which already stands seized by Police): J&K Police