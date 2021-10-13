हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai’s residential society, 20 bikes gutted

20 motorcycles parked in the residential society in Mumbai were gutted in the fire. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - 10:58
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi:  A major fire broke out in a residential society in Mumbai's Kurla. Around 20 motorcycles parked in the society were engulfed in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel.

The Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (October 13) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which led to the death of eight people. 

As per ANI, Congress earlier on October 10, wrote to the Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking an appointment with the President for a seven-member party delegation to meet him. The delegation will consist of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury besides Rahul Gandhi who will lead the delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects.

As states highlight the coal crisis, the Centre has denied there is any such shortage. The government is also ramping up its per day coal production from 1.94 million to 2 million tonnes within a week, ANI reported. 

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the coal scarcity was caused due to rains which in turn led to a rise in international prices. 

13 October 2021, 10:58 AM

A clash broke out in Ilkal town of Bagalkot district over opposition to a Muslim boy wearing a skull cap. Two students were critically injured. Two FIRs, including that on a counter-complaint, registered: Ilkal Police Station, Karnataka Police 

Muslim students have shared a video showing a man barging into the hospital & threatening them for complaining to the Police. He is also seen threatening to stab them & lodge false cases against them once they get discharged: Ilkal Police Station, Karnataka Police

13 October 2021, 10:54 AM

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra watched a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at AICC office. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were also present. 

13 October 2021, 10:22 AM

Govt introduced policy for women. They're given priority. But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon'. If they overcome this, they'll be ahead of men: Rajasthan Education Min GS Dotasara 

13 October 2021, 10:20 AM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers prayers at Sheetla Mata Mandir on the occasion of Ashtami 

13 October 2021, 09:53 AM

Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and KC Venugopal for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal's office (in Delhi) on 14th October: AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat (ANI)

13 October 2021, 09:52 AM

A fire had broken out in approx 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. It was later doused by the fire department. Police officials are present at the spot. 

13 October 2021, 09:51 AM

One person detained in the weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal where one AK-47, a night vision device, 3 magazines and ammunition, were dropped by a drone on Oct 2. Details awaited: J&K Police 

The detainee is associated with LeT and has confessed to having been in touch with handlers across. He had come here to receive the consignment (which already stands seized by Police): J&K Police

