Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh sees lowest voting percentage in assembly by-polls

Uttar Pradesh observed the lowest polling percentage of 47 per cent among 17 states whereas Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest voting percentage of 89.27 per cent. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, which saw voting on 11 seats, recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47 per cent among 17 states where assembly bypolls were held on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest voting percentage of 89.27 per cent, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said at a press conference here.

The voting percentage was 84.56 for lone seat in Meghalya and 72 per cent for the lone seat in Odisha till 5 pm. It was 49 per cent for five seats in Bihar till 5 pm.

By-polls were held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. Apart from 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, voting was also held for six in Gujarat, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, four in Punjab, five in Kerala, three in Sikkim, two in Rajasthan and each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Counting of votes will take place on October 24. 

