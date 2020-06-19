Uttar Pradesh STF asks personnel, kin to uninstall 52 Chinese apps from phones amid India-China border tension

Lucknow: Amid tensions escalated due to the recent violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops on Ladakh border, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Friday (June 19) ordered all its personnel to uninstall all Chinese apps from their mobile phones with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after considering the possibility of data theft.

STF IG Amitabh Yash, in his order, sought the removal of 52 Chinese apps stating that they could lead of data theft and were insecure. He cited an earlier order of the ministry of home affairs in this regard.

The IG has listed popular apps like TikTok, Helo, UC News, UC Browser, Xender, Club Factory, Wonder camera, Selfie City, among others.

Of these, TikTok was one of the most popular apps and almost every police personnel has it on his smartphone

There has been an increasing demand to uninstall Chinese apps and boycott good made in China after the face-off with Chinese troops in Galawan Valley on the night of June 15 that left at least 20 Indian troops, including a colonel, dead and almost 78 others injured.