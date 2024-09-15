Uttar Pradesh: Three Killed After Building Collapses In Meerut

In the tragic incidents, three people died while others were trapped in the rubble after a building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday, said District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on-site, working on rescue operations amid the ongoing rain in the area.

Eight people have been rescued, with three of them confirmed dead, Deepak Meena said.

"14 people were initially trapped in it, out of which 3 were rescued earlier. 5 more have been rescued now, the rest are still trapped. NDRF and SDRF teams are there... 3 of those eight rescued people have lost their lives. Our priority is to rescue the remaining 6 people," he said, ANI reported.

Currently, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. According to ANI reports citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office, 17 people have died as a result.

"Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection." UP Chief Minister's office said," ANI reported.