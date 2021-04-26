Uttar Pradesh to get 47 oxygen plants under PM CARES fund for COVID-19 patients

Lucknow: To overcome the oxygen shortage faced by COVID-19 patients, Uttar Pradesh will medical oxygen plants in as many as 47 of the 75 districts, including Lucknow, under the PM CARES Fund, according to the state government release.

Extending thanks to the Centre for the step, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the move will prove to be a milestone regarding the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

In a statement issued, a UP government spokesperson said oxygen plants will be set up in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Meerut, Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, and in other cities of the state.

The spokesperson also informed that CM Adityanath has taken cognisance of some hospitals pasting notices about the shortage of oxygen, and said that these incidents be thoroughly probed.

During a review meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath is quoted by PTI as saying, "If the notice is pasted only to create fear in the minds of the people, then strict action should be taken against such hospitals."

UP govt orders 50 lakh doses of Covisheild, Covaxin each

To ensure availability of adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has ordered 50 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin each from manufacturing companies, according to a statement issued.

The UP government said that in pursuance of the Centre's order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to take the vaccine across the state in an organised manner.

It further said that the state government has already offered the vaccine free of cost to everyone over the age of 18 from May 1, adding that the immunisation programme is going on at a rapid pace in the state.

So far, 1,17,77,209 vaccine doses have been given in the state. This includes 97,79,846 first doses and 19,97,363 second doses, the statement said. Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech Limited.

Adityanath also directed authorities to ensure that the last rites of the COVID patients are performed at cremation grounds and graveyards according to their religious beliefs with strict COVID protocol in place.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila Company's new drug 'Virafin', which is considered successful in the treatment of COVID patients, will soon be available in three districts of UP, -- Lucknow, Varanasi and Allahabad.

The new medicine is expected to be available in one COVID hospital in each of the three districts in the next two three days, the statement said.

(With Agency Inputs)

