Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson elections 2021: BJP wins 21 seats unopposed, SP 1, 53 seats to go to polls on July 3

New Delhi: In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections to be held on Saturday (July 3), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won 21 seats, wherein its candidates were elected unopposed. One seat has been bagged by the candidate of Samajwadi Party who was also elected unopposed. Out of the total 75 posts of Zila Panchayat chairpersons or chiefs, only 53 seats will go to the polls on Saturday.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC), Zila Panchayat Chiefs have been elected unopposed from Saharanpur, Bahraich, Itawa, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

The votes will be cast on July 3 for the remaining 53 seats from 11 am to 3 pm, and the counting will take place at 3 pm on the same day.

On June 27, SP had sacked presidents of 11 districts, chiefly the ones where the BJP won unopposed. The SP state President Naresh Uttam Patel had announced that district presidents of the party units in Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mau, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bhadohi, Gonda and Lalitpur have been removed from their post on the directions of the national chief Akhilesh Yadav, IANS reported.

