हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zila Panchayat polls

Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson elections 2021: BJP wins 21 seats unopposed, SP 1, 53 seats to go to polls on July 3

Out of the total 75 posts of Zila Panchayat chairpersons or chiefs, only 53 seats will go to the polls on Saturday (July 3). 

Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson elections 2021: BJP wins 21 seats unopposed, SP 1, 53 seats to go to polls on July 3
File Photo

New Delhi: In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections to be held on Saturday (July 3), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won 21 seats, wherein its candidates were elected unopposed. One seat has been bagged by the candidate of Samajwadi Party who was also elected unopposed. Out of the total 75 posts of Zila Panchayat chairpersons or chiefs, only 53 seats will go to the polls on Saturday. 

As per the State Election Commission (SEC), Zila Panchayat Chiefs have been elected unopposed from Saharanpur, Bahraich, Itawa, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

The votes will be cast on July 3 for the remaining 53 seats from 11 am to 3 pm, and the counting will take place at 3 pm on the same day. 

On June 27, SP had sacked presidents of 11 districts, chiefly the ones where the BJP won unopposed. The SP state President Naresh Uttam Patel had announced that district presidents of the party units in Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mau, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bhadohi, Gonda and Lalitpur have been removed from their post on the directions of the national chief Akhilesh Yadav, IANS reported. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zila Panchayat pollsUP zila panchayat electionsUttar PradeshBJPSP
Next
Story

'Total nonsense': Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit on claims that his govt was involved in Mehul Choksi's abduction

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Open firing on the owner from outside the liquor shop at 8 PM in Gurugram