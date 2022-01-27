हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttrakhand Assembly Election

Uttarakhand Assembly Election: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami files nomination from Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed his nominations on Thursday from the Khatima Assembly seat for the February 14 polls.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami files nomination from Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed his nominations on Thursday from the Khatima Assembly seat for the February 14 polls.

Dhami offered prayers at a local temple and held a door-to-door campaign in Khatima before filing his nominations. He is pitted against PCC working president Bhuwan Chandra Kapri once again in Khatima. Dhami had defeated him in the 2017 assembly polls by a margin of 2709 votes.

He has been winning the seat since the 2012 assembly elections when he had defeated Devendra Chand of the Congress by more than 5,000 votes.

Dhami also faces the challenge of breaking the trend of incumbent chief ministers losing at the polls in Uttarakhand.

