Pushkar Singh Dhami to be next Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Incumbent Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had lost the election from state's Khatima constituency, has been elected as the leader of party's legislative group. This means that Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Chief Minister for the next term, and - he will be given another constituency to win elections and become an MLA within next 6 months.

Dhami's name was finalised in a meeting at PM Narendra Modi's residence yesterday. The meet saw presence of party's three central observers for Uttarakhand - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Earlier, Dhami had resigned to pave way for the formation of the new government in the state after the conclusion of the Assembly elections.

Following his resignation, around seven MLAs have met Dhami to offer to vacate their seats for him to contest for re-election in the event he`s elected leader of the legislature party of the BJP in the state.

Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, who were Dhami`s Cabinet colleagues, also announced their support to him.

Dhami was defeated by the Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

