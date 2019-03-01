Uttarakhand Class 12th Board exams 2019 begins today; check details

Dehradun: The class 12th board examinations in Uttarakhand is all to begin on Friday, March 1. The exams scheduled on the first day are subjects Hindi and Agriculture Hindi.

The boards will continue for nearly a month and conclude on March 26. The paper to be held on the last day is Sociology.

The exams, conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, start at 10 am and end at 1 pm.

As many as 1317 centres have been set up all across the state, in order to conduct the examinations.

Nearly 274817 candidates are expected to appear for the board exams. This includes 149950 high school students and 124867 students of Inter.

Of the 1317 centres in the state, 231 have been declared sensitive while the remaining 27 as highly sensitive examination centres.

The invigilators have also been asked not to carry mobile phones inside the examination hall.