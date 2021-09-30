COVID compensation: Uttarakhand relaxes age limit for Group B, C jobs

New Delhi: In a bid to compensate for the loss of a year suffered by job seekers due to the COVID pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has decided to provide relaxation in the age limit criteria for the candidates who wish to apply for Group B and C jobs in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (September 30) shared the announcement on Twitter. He said that the decision was taken in the interests of the job seekers.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 1 to 1.5 years, several students who wish to appear for recruitment exams could not do so. To ensure that their year is not lost, we have decided to raise the age limit for the candidates by one year,” Dhami said.

समूह 'ग' और 'ख' की भर्ती के लिए आयु सीमा में एक वर्ष की छूट। pic.twitter.com/oBMmN0Sjgt — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 30, 2021

The move is expected to benefit the candidates who wish to apply for Group B and C jobs in the government.

