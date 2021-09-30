हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

COVID compensation: Uttarakhand relaxes age limit for Group B, C jobs

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the decision was taken in the interests of the job seekers.

COVID compensation: Uttarakhand relaxes age limit for Group B, C jobs
File Photo

New Delhi: In a bid to compensate for the loss of a year suffered by job seekers due to the COVID pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has decided to provide relaxation in the age limit criteria for the candidates who wish to apply for Group B and C jobs in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (September 30) shared the announcement on Twitter. He said that the decision was taken in the interests of the job seekers.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 1 to 1.5 years, several students who wish to appear for recruitment exams could not do so. To ensure that their year is not lost, we have decided to raise the age limit for the candidates by one year,” Dhami said.

The move is expected to benefit the candidates who wish to apply for Group B and C jobs in the government.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandPushkar Singh DhamiCOVID-19CoronavirusGovernment jobs
Next
Story

Viral video: Furious bride climbs a ladder, refuses to come down from roof - watch

Must Watch

PT22M13S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Manish Gupta's death was a murder or an accident?