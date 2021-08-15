Uttarakhand to provide free tablets to Class 10, 12 students, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Independence Day address

New Delhi: As online education has become a norm in the times of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to distribute free tablets to the students of Class 10 and 12, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday (August 15), PTI reported.

Announcing free tablets for Class 10 and 12 students, Dhami said, "Children are our future. We have started Vatsalya Yojana to take care of children who have lost their parents to the Covid pandemic. They will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme up to the age of 21. Now we have decided to provide free tablets for the students of class 10 and 12."

Making a slew of announcements on Independence Day in Dehradun, he said a high-level committee will be set up to address apprehensions about land laws. Further, he added, Sunderlal Bahuguna Prakriti Sanrakshan Award, in honour of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, will be given for distinguished work in the field of environment and nature conservation.

Dhami said his government has recommended the Centre to confer state's noted folk singer Narendra Singh Negi with the Padma award.

Talking about COVID-19 situation, the Uttarakhand CM said the “country has fought a successful battle against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” “There are enough oxygen cylinders, ventilators, beds and separate wards for children at the hospitals in the state including PHCs and CHCs (primary and community health centres),” he added in view of the threat of third coronavirus wave.

The Uttarakhand CM pointed out in his address that the state is “doing well on growth indexes” and there is reason to believe it will be among the most developed states in the country in coming years.

Uttarakhand organised a number of programmes across the state to mark 75th Independence Day. After hoisting tricolour at the police lines on I-Day, the chief minister then paid tributes to the freedom fighters and said that being the son of a soldier himself, he is aware of the struggles the families of those in the armed forces go through.

(With PTI inputs)

