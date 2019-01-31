Uttarakhand government employees go on mass leave demanding timely promotions

DEHRADUN: The employees of Uttarakhand government went on mass holiday on Thursday demanding timely promotions and allowances among other demands.

Talking to ANI, Secretary Secretariat Union said that a mass rally will be held across the state on February 4 and if the government fails to accept our demands then the employees may declare a state-wide shutdown.

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary had said that the government will not allow the employee to go on mass leave. He had also remarked that security cover will be provided to those employees who were willing to work during the mass leave called by the state government employee.

According to the senior bureaucrat, employees taking leave on January 31 and February 4 would not be allowed to enter the secretariat premises and CCTV footage of the protest would also be collected.