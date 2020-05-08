Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Dhaka carrying Indian medical students to land in Srinagar

New Delhi: As part of the mission 'Vande Bharat' which has been intitiated by the Indian government to bring back all Indian citizens stranded in other countries due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, atleast 167 Indian students stuck in Bangladesh capital will be flown back to India on Friday (May 8, 2020).

According to information shared by High Commission of India in Bangladesh the preparations to fly them back has been completed. The first flight will take off from Dhaka to Srinagar with 167 passengers onboard. It will leave at 11 am on Friday with medical students from Kashmir.

This the first Air India flight while more flights have been arranged as well.

The first Air India Express flight carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kochi airport on Thursday night as India launched its biggest ever repatriation exercise in its history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, two flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai landed in India on Thursday night with 181 and 182 passengers on board, respectively. While the Air India Express flight IX 452 with 181 passengers landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10.09 pm, the flight from Dubai with 182 Indians landed in Kozhikode on Thursday night.