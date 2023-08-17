trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650165
Video Of Brutal Gangrape Attempt On Minor From UP's Jaunpur Goes Viral

The incident reportedly occurred on August 14 and the video quickly spread across social media platforms.

Aug 17, 2023

A deeply distressing and horrifying incident has come to light in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. In this incident, six young men kidnapped a minor and attempted to commit a gang rape on her in a field. The accused even recorded a video of the act and shared it, making it go viral. The terrified victim repeatedly cried out for help, but the assailants continued their brutal actions, silencing her pleas. The incident reportedly occurred on August 14 and the video quickly spread across social media platforms. The victim's mother filed a complaint with the police, leading to the filing of charges against the perpetrators. Villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing the commotion, causing the assailants to flee. Local fears seemingly kept relatives from pressing the issue, but a video depicting the assault on August 16 went viral on social media.

Following the viral video, the victim's mother approached the police station and filed a complaint against the six youths, reported several media outlets. In a swift response, the police registered a case against the accused under serious charges and subsequently apprehended them.

Based on the complaint from the victim's mother, the police registered a case against the accused individuals named Ashish, Vicky, Gore, Pramod, Pappu, and Sheshmani. Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma, the Police Superintendent, and Rural Police Chief Shailendra Singh personally reviewed the case and issued directives for a stringent investigation against the accused.

The police have arrested six individuals on charges of attempted sexual assault and gang rape against the minor girl. According to the Rural Police Chief, five out of the six named accused have been arrested. The video circulating of the incident is profoundly disturbing, depicting the accused youths committing a heinous act in the field with the helpless minor girl. In the video, the minor girl can be heard screaming "save me, daddy," while the accused young men attempt to silence her cries.

