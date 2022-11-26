topStoriesenglish
Video of teenage boy with 'werewolf syndrome' goes viral: WATCH

The 17-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh suffers from a rare medical condition called 'hypertrichosis' due to which he grows animal fur-like hair all over his face and body.

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh made headlines because of his rare condition in which he grows hair all over his face. Lalit Patidar from Nandleta village of MP. The teenager from MP was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called hypertrichosis at the age of 6 years. In the beginning, the rare medical condition made life hard for the teenager as people around him were not aware of the syndrome.

Talking to Zee Media, Patidar narrated his suffering in his early days with the syndrome and said in the beginning people used to stare and he was treated differently in school by other children and they feared him. People also used to perceive him as the incarnation of lord Hanuman, he added.

The teenage boy said the condition used to bother him earlier however he has accepted it and people of his village are also now aware of the hypertrichosis or the 'werewolf syndrome.' Lalit said he has been to the doctors and he will have the surgery once he turns 21.

What Is Hypertrichosis?

According to the US government's National Library of Medicine, hypertrichosis is defined as excessive hair growth anywhere on the body in either males or females. People are born with rare 'werewolf syndrome' or they develop later in their lives. 

 

