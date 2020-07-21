Vikas Dubey's financier Jay Vajpayee arranged cash, ammunition before Bikru ambush?

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide and alleged financier Jay Vajpayee and brother-in-law Prashant Shukla aka Dablu. Vajpayee is accused of providing ammunition to Dubey gang members that was used in Bikru ambush on July 3, in which eight police personnel were killed.

Both Vajpayee and Dablu have been booked under the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B.

Vajpayee, the Kanpur-based businessman, had amassed huge wealth over the years. He was known to be a key financier of Dubey and his gang members. UP STF interrogated him for nearly three weeks after the July 3 incident before arresting him on July 19.

The SSP said that during his house search more than 20 cartridges were found missing and Jai Bajpai could not explain the missing ammunition.

In the investigation, it was found that Dubey and Vajpayee used to speak to each other at least 8-10 times daily. According to their call details, he was in constant touch with the gangster.

He used to meet Dubey mostly at his Bikru village or at another flat in Kanpur.

As per police sources, Vajpayee had celebrated the release of Dubey from a jail by carrying out air-firing, something which was opposed by the gangster's mother.

Vajpayee used to deal in cash with Dubey. He used to arrange cash on 3-4 hours notice, used to arrange cash of up to Rs 5 lakh for Dubey. Apart from cash money, he also used to arrange cars for the gangster and his gang members.

Jai Vajpayee is also believed to have invested money with Dubey in betting games too. Sources added that he worked as a conduit between Vikas Dubey and several IAS, IPS officers, ministers and legislators.

