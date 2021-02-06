Violence likely during farmers’ ‘chakka jam’, protesters in small groups can disrupt traffic: Intelligence report

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have warned that incidents of violence are likely during the pan-India ‘chakka jam’ called by the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws on Saturday.

The intelligence agencies have warned that protesters in small groups may try to disrupt traffic in Delhi and vehicular movement elsewhere. This may lead to clashes between the security forces and the protesters, the agencies warned.

In view of today’s ‘chakka jam,’ security forces have been asked to stay on maximum alert. Patrolling has been intensified in all sensitive areas and drones are being used to monitor the security situation in and around Delhi-NCR.

किसान संगठनों द्वारा देशभर में आज चक्का जाम के आह्वान को देखते हुए शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर (दिल्ली-राजस्थान बॉर्डर) पर बड़ी संख्या में सुरक्षाबल तैनात हैं। किसान संगठन देशभर में आज दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/4o5qHXKUBH — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 6, 2021

At least twelve Metro stations have been asked to stay on maximum alert in case of any emergency arising out due to farmers’ pan-India ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday.

According to reports, the Delhi Police has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down over a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within short notice.

This order for DMRC came from New Delhi DCP ahead of ‘chakka jam’ call of protesting farmers on February 6, Saturday. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has earlier said that ‘chakka jam’ will not take place in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand. The three-hour-long chakka jam or road blockage has been called from 12 PM to 3 PM on February 6.

There is heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jaam' by farmer unions protesting against the farm laws.

#WATCH I Delhi: Drone cameras deployed in the national capital to monitor the situation in the wake of 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers; visuals from Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/fQNfd0CNN3 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Extensive barricading measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation on Saturday, amid `chakka jaam` call by the protesting farmers` representatives.

"Around 50,000 personnel of Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry and exit, in view of any disturbance," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police has installed multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed `chakka jam` by farmer unions. There is a heavy deployment of police personnel at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for `Chakka Jaam.`

Police along with the barricading measures have been deployed at the Minto Bridge area. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi`s ITO area.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

