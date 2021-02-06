Delhi metro stations on high alert, heavy security at Red Fort in view of farmers' 'chakka jam'

NEW DELHI: At least twelve Delhi Metro stations have been asked to stay on maximum alert in case of any emergency arising out due to farmers’ pan-India ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday.

According to reports, the Delhi Police has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down over a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within short notice. This order for DMRC came from New Delhi DCP ahead of ‘chakka jam’ call of protesting farmers on February 6, Saturday.

The DCP has said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that ‘chakka jam’ will not take place in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand. The three-hour-long 'chakka jam' or road blockage has been called from 12 PM to 3 PM on February 6.

There is heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jaam' by farmer unions protesting against the farm laws.

Delhi: Heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jaam' by farmer unions protesting the farm laws

Extensive barricading measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation on Saturday, amid `chakka jam` call by the protesting farmers` representatives.

To assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order situation amid 'Chakka Jam' call by farmers, Paramilitary Forces have been deployed at various parts of Delhi-NCR including borders.

At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said. "Around 50,000 personnel of Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry and exit, in view of any disturbance," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, security across Delhi tightened on Saturday with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed `chakka jam` by farmer unions.

Farmer unions had on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. In view of their call, heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'chakka jam.`

Police along with the barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area deployed. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi`s ITO area.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

