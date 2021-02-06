Farmers call for 'Chakka jam' today: Delhi Police on high alert to avoid Red Fort-like incident

New Delhi: As the protesting farmers called for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday (February 6, 2021), the government has directed the Delhi Police to ensure high security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any 'January 26 Red Fort-like incident'.

The orders were issued after a high level meeting on Thursday which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by NSA Ajit Doval, city Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava and others.

In the meeting, the security arrangements ahead of Saturday's 'chakka jam' by farmer unions was reviewed and it was emphasised that there should not be a repeat of the Republic Day violence.

Keeping in mind the violence that took place during farmers tractor march on January 26 in the national capital security has been beefed up at places of national significance like the Parliament, the India Gate.

The Delhi Police is coordinating with the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ensure that there are no incidents of violence during 'chakka Jam' and there is minimum inconvenience to general public, Amit Shah was informed.

On January 26, violence ensued as few protesting farmers stormed the Red Fort, clashed with the police and hoisted a religious flag on an empty flag post. Following the violence, the Delhi Police have, so far, arrested 122 persons in various cases of rioting and causing damage to public property, besides registering 44 cases at various police stations.

Earlier this week, the SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) had announced a nationwide chakka jam on Februray 6, Saturday for three hours from 12 pm to 3 pm. It said that the farmers would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban near their protest sites, alleged harassment by authorities, and other issues.

Speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, "There will be a three-hour-long ‘chakka jam’ on February 6. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us."

Though, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be exempted from the jam.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure ahead of the 'chakka jam', the New Delhi DCP in a letter asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations within a short notice period. The DCP has said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready.

The 12 metro stations are--Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, RK Ashram, Supreme Court, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line). All these metro stations fall within the New Delhi area.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

