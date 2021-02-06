Nationwide farmers' Chakka Jam' today: Things to know before you plan your day

NEW DELHI: Security across the national capital tightened on Saturday (Feb 6) with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmer unions who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws for over two months.

The farmer unions have announced the chakka jam in response to the government's handling of the prolonged agitation, the farm laws, internet ban in areas near agitation sites, budgetary allocation and other issues.

It is to be noted that this is the first big event being organised by the farmers after the Republic Day tractor rally, which saw chaotic scene in the national capital. Large scale violence was reported during a tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital. A group of protesters also stormed the historic Red Fort, indulged in vandalism and hoisted a Sikh religious flag there. Hundreds of people, including security personnel, were injured and one protestor died after his speeding tractor overturned.

Here are few things you must know before you plan your day:

The 'Chakka Jam' on February 6 to last from 12 noon to 3 pm and all national and state highways across the country will be blocked. Emergency and essential services, like ambulance and school bus, will not be stopped. Farmers will provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due.

There will be no 'Chakka Jam' in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There will also not be any chakka jam programme in Delh-NCR since all the protest sites are already in a 'Chakka Jam' mode. All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers` protest sites are already located.

Heavy deployment of police personnel is seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'Chakka Jam'. Police along with the barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area deployed. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi`s ITO area. Security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders has been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads.

Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to be prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within short notice. The 12 metro stations are: Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, RK Ashram, Supreme Court, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line). All these metro stations fall within the New Delhi area.

The Union Home Minister was informed by the Delhi Police that it was coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh and and Haryana police to ensure that there were no incidents of violence during the 'chakka Jam' and there is minimum inconvenience to general public.

