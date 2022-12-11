Viral Video: PM Narendra Modi plays Dhol at Nagpur Metro inauguration event- WATCH

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Nagpur to lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Nagpur with the beats of dhol. The Prime Minister joined the group of performers and tried his hand at the instrument after being delighted by the gesture. The Prime Minister Modi can be seen playing the dhol while observing one of the artists in the video that was posted on Twitter. "A traditional welcome in Nagpur, Maharashtra," the writing reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the first phase of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is expected to bolster infrastructure and connectivity throughout the nation.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 'Nagpur Metro Phase I' to the nation. At Khapri Metro Station, he also signal the start of two metro trains, one from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and one from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line). The Nagpur Metro Phase I has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore.