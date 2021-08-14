हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

Vizhinjam Arms Case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

During the searches, various incriminating documents were seized.

Vizhinjam Arms Case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
File photo

New Delhi: NIA conducted searches at seven locations, spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district  of Kerala, at the premises of accused and suspects involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics  from Iran and Pakistan to Srilanka.

The case was originally registered as  Crime No. 498/2021 dated April 5, 2021, PS Vizhinjam, Trivandrum district, Kerala u/s 27 of Arms Act and Section 34 of IPC, against 06 Sri Lankan nationals who were intercepted along with consignments of 300 kg heroin, 5 AK -47 and 1000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in Arabian sea on March 18, 2021.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/KOC dated May 1, 2021 u/s 7 read with section 25(1AA), of Arms Act, 1959.During investigation,  two more accused persons  namely, Suresh and soundarajan were arrested by NIA on 2.8.2021.

During the searches, various incriminating documents including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam( LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation,  seven digital devices including  mobile phones, SIM cards and tablet were seized.

Further investigation in the case continues.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIANIA raidsVizhinjam Arms CaseNIA Tamil Nadu
Next
Story

Landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 20

Must Watch

PT13M32S

August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, tweets PM Modi