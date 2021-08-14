Vizhinjam Arms Case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

New Delhi: NIA conducted searches at seven locations, spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala, at the premises of accused and suspects involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Srilanka.

The case was originally registered as Crime No. 498/2021 dated April 5, 2021, PS Vizhinjam, Trivandrum district, Kerala u/s 27 of Arms Act and Section 34 of IPC, against 06 Sri Lankan nationals who were intercepted along with consignments of 300 kg heroin, 5 AK -47 and 1000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in Arabian sea on March 18, 2021.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/KOC dated May 1, 2021 u/s 7 read with section 25(1AA), of Arms Act, 1959.During investigation, two more accused persons namely, Suresh and soundarajan were arrested by NIA on 2.8.2021.

During the searches, various incriminating documents including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam( LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablet were seized.

Further investigation in the case continues.

