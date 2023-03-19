Watch: German Ambassador Grooves To 'Naatu Naatu' In Old Delhi, Netizens Are Impressed

New Delhi: The German embassy in India has gone viral after releasing a dance video in honor of India's Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu." The video, which features German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann and his Indo-German team, has been shared across social media platforms, inspiring others to join in the celebration.

The video was posted on Twitter on Saturday and has since been viewed millions of times. The dance routine, which was filmed in Old Delhi, showcases the team's enthusiasm and excitement for the award-winning song.

But the German embassy's dance video isn't the only one to have gone viral. The South Korean mission also released a similar video on social media to celebrate the song's award from the movie "RRR."

In response to the video's success, Ackermann tweeted his thanks to the South Korean embassy for inspiring them and congratulated the team behind "RRR" on their success. He also announced that the #embassychallenge is now open, calling on other embassies to join in the fun.

The British High Commissioner to India also commented on the video and wrote, "Hmmm. Interesting."

The German embassy's dance video has become a viral sensation, bringing people together across cultures and borders to celebrate India's success. And who knows? Maybe this will inspire other embassies to show off their dance moves and join in the fun!