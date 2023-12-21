Watch: Kashmiri Man Lovingly Kisses Life-Size Cut-Out Of PM Modi in Srinagar
In a heartfelt display, a man openly conveyed his affection for the Prime Minister by tenderly kissing the statue.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned for his widespread popularity and recently his widespread appeal was attested by a heartfelt display of admiration from a Kashmiri man. In a touching gesture, the man openly expressed his love for the PM by kissing his life-size cut-out in front of Ghantaghar in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. This genuine act of affection swiftly became a social media sensation, spreading across platforms and amassing over 5800 likes on X.
Kashmiri Man Kisses A Statue of PM Modi infront of Ghantaghar | Pheran day .@narendramodi @BJP4India @BJP4JnK @RavinderRaina @AmitShah @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @TheSkandar @manojsinha_ @DrSJaishankar @ianuragthakur @Swamy39 @BJP4Gujarat @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/hevT7F3Sx1 — Sheikh_imran_official (@Sheikhimran_) December 21, 2023
The incident serves as a testament to the deep connection people feel with Prime Minister Modi, transcending geographical boundaries. Such displays of devotion highlight the significant impact and resonance of his leadership, fostering a sense of unity and admiration among citizens. This heartwarming moment is a reflection of the diverse ways in which people express their appreciation for the Prime Minister and his leadership.
