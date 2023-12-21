trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701586
Watch: Kashmiri Man Lovingly Kisses Life-Size Cut-Out Of PM Modi in Srinagar

In a heartfelt display, a man openly conveyed his affection for the Prime Minister by tenderly kissing the statue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned for his widespread popularity and recently his widespread appeal was attested by a heartfelt display of admiration from a Kashmiri man. In a touching gesture, the man openly expressed his love for the PM by kissing his life-size cut-out in front of Ghantaghar in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. This genuine act of affection swiftly became a social media sensation, spreading across platforms and amassing over 5800 likes on X.

The incident serves as a testament to the deep connection people feel with Prime Minister Modi, transcending geographical boundaries. Such displays of devotion highlight the significant impact and resonance of his leadership, fostering a sense of unity and admiration among citizens. This heartwarming moment is a reflection of the diverse ways in which people express their appreciation for the Prime Minister and his leadership.

