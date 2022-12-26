WATCH: MP minister walking barefoot over road construction demand wears slippers again, courtesy Jyotiraditya Scindia

In news that reflects the positive side of politics and bureaucracy's negligence, a Madhya Pradesh minister finally got to wear slippers three months after he pledged to stay barefoot over demand for road construction. Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar was walking barefoot over the bad condition of roads in Gwalior. On Sunday, Tomar was offered a pair of slippers by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after his demands were fulfilled.

Tomar tweeted a video yesterday saying he was blessed to wear the slippers in presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. "Today I am happy to inform you that- Gendewali Road, Laxman Talaiya Road and Rajpayaga Road of Jayarogya Hospital are almost ready, today on this achievement and on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gwalior Incharge Minister Shri Tulsi Silawat ji, BJP district president Abhay Chaudhary and god-like party workers of the BJP helped me wear slippers again," he said in a Hindi tweet.

Tomar further added, "Today is the most memorable day of my life. I want to tell you that about 3 months ago, I had taken a resolution that until the road of Gendewali, Laxman Talaiya and Rajpayaga road of Jayarogya Hospital is not built, then I will also feel the pain and suffering of the public everyday by staying barefoot. Every day, I had to face criticism and praise for my decision. But my determination towards the faith of the people and the development of the area was firm, unshakable which did not waver under any circumstances."

He said that today Gwalior's development work has continued due to people's blessings. The incident shows how people suffer under negligence. It also shows the positive changes politicians can bring into the life of citizens.

Scindia also hails from Gwalior. He was in the district to attend an event on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, also celebrated as Good Governance Day.

Pradhuman Singh Tomar is a BJP MLA from Gwalior. He had received complaints regarding bad roads in October this year from locals and had then vowed to stay barefoot until the construction of roads.