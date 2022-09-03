A white man racially abused an Indian in Poland and asked him if he thinks "he can just invade Poland", also adding the fact that there are too many of you (Indians) in America. The purported video of the man being racially abused went viral and was shared by several social media handles. Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. In the video, the foreigner can be heard asking the Indian repeatedly: 'Why don't you go back to your own country?' Even as the Indian tries to walk away, he follows him and asks, 'Are you from India, why don't you go back to India?' Here's one such handle that shared the video:

He's from America but is in Poland because he's a white man which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in "his homeland"

Repulsive behavior, hopefully, he is recognized pic.twitter.com/MqAG5J5s6g — _Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) September 1, 2022

The video is more than 4 minutes long and has evoked a strong reaction on social media. While initially, he says he is from America, later when the Indian asks him to stop filming, he says he is a European and he can film him as this is "my country". "Europeans want to know why you are invading our homelands," the man can be seen asking, adding why is he invading a white man's land. "Why are you being a parasite?... You are geocoding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish," he says.

As the video progresses, the man seems to get more aggressive and says, "You should be ashamed. You are invading America; you are invading Europe...we don't need tech support." At the end of the purported video, we get to see the face of the man who took the video. Some social media users identified the place as Warshaw's Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre, while the abuser was identified as Jon Minadeo II. A Twitter user wrote, "The man who harassed the Indian person is reportedly named Jon Minadeo II, said to be the founder of Goyim TV, a white nationalist and deeply anti-Semitic channel."

This incident comes as a disturbing addition to recent attacks on Indians living abroad. Recently, a group of Indian women who were out dining with their friends in Plano, Texas, US, faced racial abuse. It's not yet known if a complaint was lodged and if Polish authorities took any action.



