Watch- PM Modi Gets Emotional Seeing 95-Yr-Old Party Worker Derasariya In Election Rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional during a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan as he acknowledged the presence of 95-year-old BJP leader Dharam Chand Derasariya in the general audience. Speaking at the rally in Rajsamand's Deogarh, PM Modi said, "Today, I saw Derasariya ji who devoted almost six decades of his life to the party and now at this age he is sitting among the audience, is blessing each of us."

"Today is the last day of campaigning in Rajasthan and this is my last program. Our campaign added a feather to the cap when we got his blessings," PM Modi further said as he became emotional on seeing the veteran party leader. PM extended greetings and showed respect to the 95-year-old leader by folding his hands, a gesture that was widely appreciated by everyone in attendance at the rally.

VIDEO | "Derasariya Ji spent nearly six decades for this ideology, and is now blessing us while sitting down there," said PM Modi as he recognised a senior party worker sitting in the crowd during his rally in Deogarh, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/ZbcAM65ukU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, in another election rally on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress leadership, accusing it of indulging in 'dynastic' politics and said that the grand old party strives to 'punish' its leader Sachin Pilot for his father's revolt against high command in 1996.

"You know the history of Congress. Whomsoever tries to raise his voice against wrongdoings in the party, will lose political space because of the high command sitting in Delhi. Rajesh Pilot only once raised his voice against Congress and that too for the betterment of the Congress, but the party is punishing Sachin Pilot to date. Rajesh Pilot is no more but Congress is with a feeling of rancour for his son," The PM said.Notably, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot was considered to be one of the few in the party's governing body who argued against putting forth Sonia Gandhi as the party's prime ministerial candidate

. On November 25, elections will be conducted for 199 seats in Rajasthan. The polling in the Karanpur constituency was postponed following the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The election results are scheduled to be declared on December 3. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress secured 99 seats, whereas the BJP won 73.

