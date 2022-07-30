Chandigarh: Following repeated complaints regarding cleanliness in wards, a vexed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra decided to take matters into his own hands! On Friday, Jouramajra visited the Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital in the Faridkot district of the state and took stock of infrastructure and arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients and made the institute's Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition, reported ANI.

In a video shared by the news agency, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur was seen lying down on the hospital's dirty bed as instructed by the minister. Before that, the minister is seen taking stock of the infrastructure and after checking the poor condition of the hospital, he takes the V-C to task and can be heard telling him, "Everything is in your hands but what is this?." He then asks the hospital staff to show him the storeroom. And later, the video shows Dr Raj Bahadur lying down on the dirty bed after some people drew attention to the poor condition of the hospital's mattresses!

However, the Opposition has attacked Jouramajra for his "humiliating behaviour" with Dr Raj Bahadur. Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, "Punjab Health Minister @jouramajra's humiliating behaviour with Dr Raj Bahadur is highly condemnable. Minister must apologise (sic)."

Congress's Pargat Singh also criticised Jouramajra and tweeted, "Cheap theatrics of Aam Aadmi Party never ceases. Today the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University, Raj Bahadur Singh was publicly humiliated by the Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (+2 Pass). This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff."

Earlier in May, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had sacked the state's Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. "He was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla," the Punjab CMO had then said.