Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet over alleged corruption charges. The Chief Minister said the health minister was "involved in corruption cases'' and they had solid proof of that.

The sacked minister is a legislator from the Mansa Assembly. CM Mann also ordered the registration of an FIR against the minister. The sacked minister is alleged to have demanded one per cent commission from each government tender.

CM Mann said there would be "zero tolerance" for corruption. The Chief Minister took the big step after receiving complaints against the Health Minister.

Minutes later, Vijay Singla was arrested by the state's anti-corruption department in connection with the corruption charges against him, reported ANI.

This is only the second time in the country's history that a Chief Minister has taken such strict action against their own cabinet colleague. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked one of his Ministers on corruption charges in 2015.