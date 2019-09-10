close

kerala baby video

Watch: Toddler falls off from moving car in Kerala, parents drive without noticing

Her parents had dozed off when the incident happened. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the CCTV footage of the one-year-old girl crawling on the deserted road in the dark after falling off from the car. 

Watch: Toddler falls off from moving car in Kerala, parents drive without noticing
Image courtesy: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident from Kerala on Sunday night, a baby fell off a moving SUV in a forest area near Munnar and her parents drove away without noticing about it. 

Apparently, her parents had dozed off when the incident happened. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the CCTV footage of the one-year-old girl crawling on the deserted road in the dark after falling off from the car. 

As per news agency ANI, a forest official later rescued the child through the CCTV footage and gave her first aid while informing the police. She had sustained injuries on her head. 

Watch the video here:

The family realised that their child was missing after reaching home, following which a police complaint was lodged. 

The station where the complaint was recorded was just six kilometers away from the baby's location, ANI reported.

The incident happened when the family was returning home after visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu's Palani on Sunday. 

The baby was reunited with her parents after police investigations.

(With ANI inputs)

