Watch: Two-seater plane makes emergency landing on Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway

Yamuna Expressway

A crowd of villagers gathered to watch the unusual sight of a plane on the expressway.

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing on the Mathura-Yamuna Expressway on Thursday (May 27).

Both persons on board the flight were safe and there was no damage to other commuters passing by.

The aircraft was going from Narnaul in Haryana to Aligarh when it experienced some technical glitch.

Displaying a brilliant presence of mind, the pilot named Jagrat attempted to make an emergency landing on the Expressway in the police station area of Nauhjheel.

The pilot while landing the aircraft ensured to keep it clear of the traffic. He was successful in steering the plane on the side of the multi-lane road.

A crowd of villagers gathered to watch the unusual sight of a plane on the Expressway.

The local police immediately reached the spot to provide necessary assistance.

