WB HS Results 2022: Change in time to view Higher Secondary Results online

The time to view the Higher Secondary Examination result (WB HS Results 2022) online is deferred by half an hour. Earlier, it was said that students will be able to see the online results from 11.30 am on Friday, June 10. But there was a slight change in that schedule. WBCHSE Board 12th Result 2022 online results will now be viewed from 12 noon and not 11 am. A notification to this effect was issued by the Board of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday. The results of higher secondary examination will be published on Friday, June 10. The results will be officially published by the Higher Secondary Education Council at 11 am. After that, the students will be able to know their results online.

To check the WB HS Results 2022, Keep an eye on the wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in website to know the results of higher secondary.

WB HS Results 2022: How to Download

1. The results can be found on the official website of the West Bengal Board wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

2. Then click on West Bengal Board Class 10 result

3.Then the roll number or admit card number and other necessary information should be given

4. All the information must be checked.

5. Then you need to submit that information.

6. After that, the test results will appear on the screen.

7. The result should be examined in detail.

8. It is better to take out pdf or print out

9. If a candidate is not satisfied with the result, feels he/she deserves more marks, then he can apply for revaluation. In that case, if the marks obtained after re-evaluation increases, then a fresh mark sheet will be issued.