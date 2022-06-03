New Delhi: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2022 on June 10. This comes after the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared Madhyamik Result 2022 today. Candidates will be able to check their HS or Uccha Madhyamik result 2022 on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Class 12 results will be declared on June 10 at a press conference that will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha.

As per the official notification, "All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11 am onwards on June 20 and issue the same to concerned candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing."

WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2022: Steps to check

1. Go to the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.nic.in.

2. Click on the WB Class 12th result link on the homepage.

3. Login using your credentials.

4. Your WBCHSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

5. Check WBCHSE Class 12 result and download.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

WBCHSE Class 12 result: Alternative ways to check

Candidates can also check their results through SMS, Mobile App from 11.30 am on June 10.

Send WB12 space<Roll number> to 56070 to get your result via SMS. "Pre-register your roll no. & mobile no on www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS," the official notice said.

Candidates can download the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ from Google Play store to check their results.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2022 was announced today on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. The total pass percentage this year is 86.60%. While 88.59 per cent boys passed this year, the pass percentage among girls was 85 per cent.