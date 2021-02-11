We gave Netaji the respect he deserved: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP government at the center gave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose the respect he deserved. He also credited the government for reopening secret files related to Netaji.

"It is our government that gave Netaji the respect he deserved, opened the files attached to him,” said Modi.

Speaking on the occasion of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya's death anniversary, Modi also hailed other prominent leaders who played an important role in nation-building including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Our government is following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us lessons of love and compassion. We celebrated Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, and instilled his ideals in our politics and life as well," said Modi.

"We paid homage to Sardar Patel by building the world's largest statue in his honor. Baba Saheb Ambedkar also received Bharat Ratna when the government was formed with the support of BJP,” Modi added.

Modi also said that the government is working towards attaining self-reliance in the defense sector.

Recalling the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he said that the government is committed to realizing the dream of the Sangh leader.

Live TV