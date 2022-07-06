Mumbai: Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai this morning, with several parts of the city reporting waterlogging. Yesterday (July 5), several areas of India's commercial capital were inundated with rainwater, with local train services affected on several routes. Several other parts of the country will also continue to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs till Friday (July 8), with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, CM monitors situation

Torrential rains pounded the country's commercial capital, coastal Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra, inundating many towns, and villages in different areas, hitting road and rail traffic, and forcing the evacuation of around 3,500 people to safer areas, officials said here on Tuesday.

Personally monitoring the situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put all districts on high alert, visited the Disaster Management Centre and directed officials to make all arrangements including shifting the people living in vulnerable areas as the incessant rains continued. Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state, where several districts, including Mumbai, experienced downpours. He said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed. The CM, who took charge less than a week ago, said he has asked government officials to give utmost priority to preventing the loss of lives in rain-related incidents.

Light rain is expected in Delhi today

The national capital witnessed a warm and humid morning on Wednesday as the city's minimum temperature was two notches above normal, even as the weather office predicted light rain in the city. The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. "There will generally be cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain during the day," an official said.

The weather office said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and that the maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains in Odisha for the next 4 days

The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next 4-5 days. Heavy rains are likely to lash the state of Odisha and accordingly, an alert was issued for 17 districts. Speaking to ANI, Umashankar Das on July 5 said that Odisha's Ganjam district has recorded the highest 130.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Kendrapara 93.4 mm and Sundargarh 78 mm."IMD has issued an orange warning for South Odisha in four districts, which are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Ganjam and Boudh districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, a yellow alert has been issued for 13 districts like Raigarh, Puri, Khurda, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam in the state," Das said.

Goa to get heavy rainfall

Issuing a warning of heavy rains, the IMD, in a media statement, said, "South West Monsoon was vigorous over the state of Goa. Very heavy rainfall occurred at most places with extremely heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places over the state of Goa." There is a likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over North and South Goa in the coming five days, the IMD release issued in the evening here added. Fisherfolks are advised not to venture along and off South Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts for 5 days from July 5, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Telanagana is likely to receive heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9, while coastal Karnataka is likely to get rain between July 7-9. South interior Karnataka and Kerala will experience heavy rainfall from today over the next three days, said IMD.