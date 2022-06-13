New Delhi: Several parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, are reeling under scorching heatwave conditions, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (June 12, 2022) informed that these heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southeast Uttar Pradesh until June 14. “Heat wave conditions have been abated from most parts of central and adjoining east India. However, Heat wave conditions in isolated places very likely over o Jammu division on 12th and Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 12 th & 13th June,” said IMD.

At least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. However, the intensity of the heatwave is expected to decrease after two days. The Met office also predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest India during the next two days and a gradual fall by two to three-degree Celsius thereafter.

ii) Heat Wave Conditions likely to continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southeast Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and abatement thereafter. For more details kindly refers: https://t.co/1rs5IlxKX7 pic.twitter.com/JfdiYq9NLn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2022

The IMD, in its weather bulletin, also informed that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad under the influence of fresh western Disturbance. Rainfall is also expected over, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh.

“Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue along the west peninsular coast during the next 2 days and current spell of heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days,” IMD said.

ALSO READ | Delhi witnessed 25 severe heat days so far this summer, highest since 2012 - Details here

Deadly heat stifles Delhi

All but one of the weather stations in the national capital recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday, as hot and dry westerlies swept across northwest India.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday.

Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Ludhiana and Patiala settled as 42.4 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius. Bathinda recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day as the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)