Delhi heatwave conditions to worsen, IMD issues yellow alert for today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave, in parts of Delhi on Monday (June 13, 2022) after all but one of the weather stations in the national capital recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday. As hot and dry westerlies swept across northwest India, Delhi's base station, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

According to the data released by IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 46.7 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex automatic weather station near the Akshardham temple, making it the hottest place in the city. Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura, and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weather experts believe that the current heatwave spell is hovering over capital city due to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds. They said a major respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 15-16.

As per the weather department, thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall are predicted on the coming weekend. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

The monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around the normal date -- June 27. There is no system in sight which could stall its progress. A clear picture will emerge in a week or so, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 25 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012. IMD data showed that in 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 30 days. The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data revealed.

Notably, Delhi saw six such days last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were recorded.

(With agency inputs)