Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in These States, Possibility of Lightning Strikes in Many Areas; Weather Department Issues Warning

As the monsoon season sweeps across India, the country is witnessing a diverse range of weather phenomena. Some regions are facing the fury of heavy rainfall and potential flooding, while others are grappling with dry spells and looming concerns of drought. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states, warning of intense thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and landslides in hilly areas. On August 2, Uttar Pradesh is on high alert for thunder and lightning accompanied by rain, posing risks of lightning strikes and gusty winds. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, faces the threat of heavy rainfall and landslides. With the monsoon showing its unpredictable side, citizens are advised to stay vigilant and heed the weather warnings to ensure their safety.

**Uttar Pradesh: Thunderstorms and Lightning**

*Forecast for August 2*

On August 2, Uttar Pradesh, from east to west, might witness thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall. There is a possibility of lightning strikes in the area, and the wind speed is expected to be around 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.



**Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain and Landslide Warning**

*Forecast for August 2*

Today, Uttarakhand might experience heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is a risk of landslides and falling rocks in the mountainous regions, so caution is advised. Landslides could lead to road blockages, and low-lying areas may experience flooding.

**Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Rain Expected**

*Forecast for August 2*

In western Madhya Pradesh, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in some places with heavy rain at isolated locations. The same day, eastern Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive rainfall. Additionally, Chhattisgarh might also witness heavy rain.

**Bihar and Jharkhand: Moderate Rainfall**

*Forecast for August 2*

Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to experience normal to moderate rainfall on August 2.

**Central and Southern India: Mixed Rainfall**

*Forecast for August 2*

On August 2, Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra might experience heavy rain. Coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka, and Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, while some areas could face heavy showers.

**Delhi: Slight Temperature Decrease**

*Forecast for August 2*

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to decrease slightly. There is currently no significant chance of heavy rain, but some areas may experience light drizzles. The wind speed in the city will be around 10 to 20 kilometers per hour on Wednesday and is expected to be around 10 to 12 kilometers per hour on Thursday. Relief from the heat is predicted in the coming week.

Please note that weather conditions are subject to change, and it is advisable to stay updated with the latest forecasts and alerts from the meteorological authorities in your region. Stay safe and take necessary precautions during adverse weather conditions.