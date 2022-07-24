New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (July 24, 2022) issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for the next 2-3 days for several states. According to IMD’s latest weather bulletin, “The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is likely to persist in the same location during the next 2-3 days.” “A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower & middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height,” the weather department added.

IMD also said that no significant change in maximum temperature very likely over the country during the next five days.

Check IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

- Isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa on 24; Gujarat Region on 24 and 25; Saurashtra and Kutch on 25; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 24 to 28; and scattered to fairly widespread over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 24 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 26 & 27 July, 2022.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely on 24 and 25 and heavy rainfall during 26 to 28 July over Telangana.

- Isolated very heavy falls very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on 24 July, 2022.

- Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 24; Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during 24to 28 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh on 26; Uttar Pradesh on 27 and 28; West Rajasthan during 24 to 26 and over East Rajasthan during 24 to-27 July, 20.

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. i) Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 24 July, 2022. ii)Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha & East Madhya Pradesh on 24 & 25 and over West Madhya Pradesh on 25 & 26 July, 2022.

- Widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 24th; over West Bengal & Sikkim on 24 and 25 July and scattered to fairly widespread over Bihar during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 24 & 25; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on 27 &28 and Gangetic West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 24 July, 2022.

- Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely to continue in several districts of Tamil Nadu. The regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a warning to 23 districts for today. “Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts,” a bulletin said.