Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Heatwave In Bihar, Odisha

New Delhi: After experiencing severe heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a relief for West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The department forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squally wind over the region of east Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 6, Wednesday.



Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Maharashtra-Konkan-Goa coasts and squally wind with 55 kmph to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the coastal region of the southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea.

IMD Forecast For Heatwave

The states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to experience heatwave on Wednesday. IMD raised an orange alert for some areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Several districts in Rajasthan, Hariyana experienced a heatwave condition with more than 45 degrees temperature on June 4. Rajasthan's Ganganagar, Churu witnessed 45.2 and 45.3 degrees Celsius, while Hariyana's Sirsa, Hissar, and Rohtak experienced 45.4, 44.4 and 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Check Today's Temperature In Delhi, Bengaluru And Kolkata

Delhi is likely to experience a Maximum of 43 degrees Celsius with duststorms, and thunderstorms with light rainfall. Bengaluru can witness a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while Kolkata can experience a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy sky and there is also a possibility of moderate rainfall over the region.