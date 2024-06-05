Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755331
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Heatwave In Bihar, Odisha

West Bengal Assam, Kerala and Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • West Bengal Assam, Kerala and Karnataka likely to experience heavy rain fall on Wednesday.
  • Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha likely to experience heatwave.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Heatwave In Bihar, Odisha

New Delhi: After experiencing severe heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)  predicted a relief for West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The department forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squally wind over the region of east Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 6, Wednesday. 


Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Maharashtra-Konkan-Goa coasts and squally wind with 55 kmph to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the coastal region of the southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea. 

IMD Forecast For Heatwave

The states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to experience heatwave on Wednesday.  IMD raised an orange alert for some areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Several districts in Rajasthan, Hariyana experienced a heatwave condition with more than 45 degrees temperature on June 4. Rajasthan's  Ganganagar, Churu witnessed 45.2 and 45.3 degrees Celsius, while Hariyana's Sirsa, Hissar, and Rohtak experienced 45.4, 44.4 and 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Check Today's Temperature In Delhi, Bengaluru And Kolkata 

Delhi is likely to experience a Maximum of 43 degrees Celsius with duststorms, and thunderstorms with light rainfall. Bengaluru can witness a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while Kolkata can experience a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy sky and there is also a possibility of moderate rainfall over the region.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts