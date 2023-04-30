Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Southern India, Hailstorms in Delhi, Check Forecast For All States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted very heavy rainfall over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days. The Met Department also predicted light to moderate rainfall over Central and East India. This may bring relief from the scorching heat and humidity amid soaring temperatures.

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. "Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south interior Karnataka on April 30 and May 1, and Kerala 30 April; over Rayalseema & Ghats of Tami Nadu on May 1st," stated IMD.

Heavy Rainfall In Southern India

Overall, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yaman, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days.

The Met Department predicted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during next five days. According to the forecast heavy rainfalls are very likely at isolated places in Chhattisgarh on May 1 and 2.

Hailstorms in Delhi, Punjab And UP

IMD has predicted hailstorms at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh from April 29 to May 2 and over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness hailstorm activity from May 1 to May 3 while hailstorms are likely over Eastern Uttar Pradesh on May 1.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In North East India

According to IMD's forecast Northeastern states are also likely to witness very heavy rainfall in coming days.

"Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh during 29th April-02st May; Assam & Meghalaya during 30th April-02nd May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 01st-02nd May," stated IMD.

IMD further stated that light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Maharashtra and Gujarat during next 5 days.