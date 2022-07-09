New Delhi: With the onset of torrential monsoon, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next four days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are going to witness heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall, out of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloudy sky with thundershowers is expected in the national capital in the next few days. The IMD has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai, which was being pounded by heavy rains over the last few days, saw moderate rain - within the city and suburbs. IMD has said there's a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD also said there's a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h.

Heavy rain continued to batter Karnataka on Saturday throwing life out of gear in many places. Along with coastal and hilly districts, north Karnataka districts are also bearing the brunt of rain fury. North Karnataka districts are facing the threat of floods. Capital Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant morning with a cold breeze and drizzles.

An alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in the Kalaburagi district. Kalaburagi, a place known for soaring temperatures, is currently enjoying hill-station-like weather. The District Commissioner of Kalaburagi has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Also read: Delhi's max temperature to be 38 degree Celsius, rain expected, predicts IMD

In Andhra Pradesh also, heavy rain continues to pour under the influence of an active southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The IMD also said that Goa is likely to experience a wet spell due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (> 204.4 mm) at isolated places consecutively for five days. "Very heavy rainfall (rainfall > 115.5mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at isolated places in both districts of North and South Goa on July 10 and 11. Intense spells of rainfall are very likely. Winds gusting to around 50kmph very likely along with the rainfall spells," IMD said in a statement. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers.

(With Agency inputs)