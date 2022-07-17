New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weekend forecast predicted that over 20 states and UTs are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next 2 days. The weather department issued an alert for very heavy rainfall for Chhattisgarh for next two days while similar warnings were issued for Rajasthan, regions in Gujarat, Odisha, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, "Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Rajasthan and isolated rainfall activity over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days with increase in rainfall activity thereafter."

IMD informed that the monsoon trough shifted to a southward direction has intensified and is likely to move northwards from July 17.

IMD’s rainfall forecast:

- IMD on Saturday said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 3 days.

Rainfall/thunderstorm Forecast & Warnings:

- Thunderstorms with lightning warnings are also issued for today in isolated places over MP, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh (Coastal), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

- Chattisgarh is very likely to be lashed by heavy to very heavy rains for a second day on Sunday.

- Several states, like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala, are likely to see isolated bouts of heavy rains.

Rains lashes parts of Delhi

Several parts of the national capital received rains on Sunday morning bringing down the mercury to 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature, IMD said. Rainfall was witnessed in several areas of the national capital such as Shahdara, Aksharadham, Mayur Vihar, ITO, Saket and in areas around India Gate. The weather office forecast generally cloudy sky with very light rain and drizzle at one or two places during the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Rail Bhawan pic.twitter.com/bUjsEwZi9Y — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan

Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan, where many areas including the state capital recorded moderate rain on Saturday. The spell of rain is likely to continue in the arid state for the coming few days. In most places of Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions, rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue for the next three-four days.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the plains and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh for the next four days. Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorm from July 17 to 19, while an orange alert for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on July 20.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala

The Met Office has forecast strong rain in the next five days in the state. Meanwhile, IMD predicted a heavy downpour in isolated areas of the state during these day.

Storm brewing off Gujarat coast

A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman, the weather office said on Sunday. “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hours,” stated a national bulletin issued by the weather office on Sunday morning. The weather office has predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 55 kmph and hitting occasional highs of 65 kmph along Gujarat coasts till Sunday evening.

Telangana floods

Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days, up to Friday this week, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agriculture crops and others. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents like collapse of walls and electrocution by Wednesday last. The massive rise in water-level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in Telangana started declining on Saturday, though it was still well above the danger-mark, forcing most of the flood-hit people to stay at relief camps.

(With agency inputs)