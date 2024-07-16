Weather Update: Red Alert Issued In THESE States- Check Forecast Here

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several western and southern states. This includes isolated places in Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Madhya Maharashtra. Additionally, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been predicted for West Madhya Pradesh on July 16, and for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on July 18 and 19.

Humidity in Delhi-NCR

The city experienced a humid morning with a minimum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The humidity at 8:30 am was at 80 percent, according to the weather department. Safdarjung, the primary weather station, recorded 2.7 mm of rain, while the Ridge area recorded 37.2 mm.

On Monday, Delhi experienced light rain, which brought down the maximum temperature to 35.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature increased to 29 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted for some areas, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in isolated locations in the districts of North Konkan. Similar conditions are anticipated in the districts of South Konkan-Goa today. In the Ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is expected.

Weather forecast in southern parts

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Chhattisgarh, and North Interior Karnataka from July 15th to 19th. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from July 15th to 18th, and in Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on July 16th.

Heavy rains forecast in north east

In East and Northeast India, heavy rains are predicted at isolated places over Odisha from July 15th to 19th, with very heavy rains expected on July 19th. Additionally, heavy rains are forecasted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on July 16th.

Rain alert in few states

The IMD has issued a rain alert for several North Indian states, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gangetic West Bengal, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is expected in these regions within the next 24 hours. Additionally, moderate to heavy rains, with very heavy rains in some areas, are predicted for Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, parts of central Maharashtra, and northern interior Karnataka.