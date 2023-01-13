Weather updates: Dense fog to engulf Delhi, rainfall in UP, Punjab and Haryana, check IMD's forecast

New Delhi: Delhi will be engulfed in a fresh spell of dense fog during the next 3-4 days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to January 17. The met department has also warned of cold day conditions in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Dense to very dense fog very likely in some parts of Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Bihar and dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Tripura," stated IMD.

Forecast for night/morning:

The IMD has also predicted severe cold wave conditions in Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in other Noth Indian states. "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in North Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," said IMD.

Rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and UP

According to IMD, isolated rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and the adjoining areas of West Uttar Pradesh on January 13. The IMD also predicted rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for today.

The temperature will drop in many parts of North West India and Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours by 3-5 degrees Celsius, stated IMD in its weather bulletin.