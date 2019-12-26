Well-known Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal killed in road accident in Sri Lanka

Well-known Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident, Sri Lankan police said on Wednesday (December 25). Vimal's daughter, granddaughter and a Sri Lankan driver were also killed in the accident.

Vimal, 80, died after the van in which he was travelling with his family crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway in Kurundugahahathapma area.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' expressed grief over Vimal's death and said that his passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of literature and a personal loss for him.

Vimal was born in 1939 in Uttarkashi and he wrote several poetry collections, short story collections and novels. He held key positions in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra.

Vimal's last novel, Manushkhor, was published in 2013 and has received several Hindi literary awards.