West Bengal: Amit Shah visits Gangasagar, to have lunch with refugee family in Narayanpur village

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (February 18) visited Gangasagar's Kapil Muni Ashram to offer prayers. He also offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue in Kolkata. He is scheduled to have lunch with a refugee family in Narayanpur village later in the afternoon.

Shah is currently on a visit to West Bengal where he will flag off the fifth phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Poriborton Yatra.

"The most revered Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, through his divine power and unique devotion, has combined religion and spirituality with man. Not only did he preach devotion, but he also taught us to stay away from the attitude of caste and creed. On his birth anniversary, I would like to pay my respects to him," the Home Minister tweeted in Bangla.

परम पूज्य चैतन्य महाप्रभु ने अपनी अद्भुत व अनोखी भक्ति शैली से जन-जन को धर्म और अध्यात्म से जोड़ा। उन्होंने न सिर्फ सभी दिशाओं में भक्ति का प्रचार किया बल्कि सभी को जात-पात, ऊंच-नीच की भावना से दूर रहने की शिक्षा भी दी। चैतन्य महाप्रभु जी की जयंती पर उनके चरणों में कोटिशः नमन। pic.twitter.com/yBbeVxq1zo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 18, 2021

Shah also visited Gangasagar's Kapil Muni Ashram to offer prayers. He will hold a roadshow from Kali Mandir to SBI, Kakdwip branch and South 24 Parganas. He is also scheduled to visit Aurobindo Bhawan in the evening.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place for 294 Assembly seats this year.

