West Bengal

West Bengal: Amit Shah visits Gangasagar, to have lunch with refugee family in Narayanpur village

Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (February 18) visited Gangasagar's Kapil Muni Ashram to offer prayers. He also offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue in Kolkata. He is scheduled to have lunch with a refugee family in Narayanpur village later in the afternoon.

Shah is currently on a visit to West Bengal where he will flag off the fifth phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Poriborton Yatra.

"The most revered Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, through his divine power and unique devotion, has combined religion and spirituality with man. Not only did he preach devotion, but he also taught us to stay away from the attitude of caste and creed. On his birth anniversary, I would like to pay my respects to him," the Home Minister tweeted in Bangla.

Shah also visited Gangasagar's Kapil Muni Ashram to offer prayers. He will hold a roadshow from Kali Mandir to SBI, Kakdwip branch and South 24 Parganas. He is also scheduled to visit Aurobindo Bhawan in the evening.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place for 294 Assembly seats this year.

